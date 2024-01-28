State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

