Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.