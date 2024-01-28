Stifel Nicolaus Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$94.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$66.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5525188 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total transaction of C$215,562.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

