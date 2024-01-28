STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.62 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

