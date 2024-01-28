StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
