StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

