StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.48 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

