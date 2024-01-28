StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

