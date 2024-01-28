StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NURO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.92.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
