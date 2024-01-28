StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

