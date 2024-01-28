StockNews.com Downgrades ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.08 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

