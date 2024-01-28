StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

