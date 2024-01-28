StockNews.com Downgrades Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to Hold

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Genie Energy stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.36. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $1,410,617 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

