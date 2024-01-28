StockNews.com Downgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of ORI opened at $27.99 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

