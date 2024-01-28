StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CARV opened at $2.21 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
