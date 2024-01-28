StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HMST

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $15.02 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.