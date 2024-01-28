StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

