StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

