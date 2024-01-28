StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Veradigm stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

