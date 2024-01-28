StockNews.com Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AOSL. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $744.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

