StockNews.com Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

