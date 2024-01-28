StockNews.com Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.14 million, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.58. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

