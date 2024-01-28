StockNews.com Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to “Hold”

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

