StockNews.com Upgrades Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

LWAY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $190.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,153 shares of company stock valued at $412,657 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

