StockNews.com Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to “Sell”

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
