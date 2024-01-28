StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE TLK opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
