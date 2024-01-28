StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TLK opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,145,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,562,000 after acquiring an additional 167,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

