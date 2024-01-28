StockNews.com Upgrades Universal (NYSE:UVV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Stock Down 0.5 %

UVV opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is 65.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 6,632.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $71,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

