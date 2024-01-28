Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.
Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance
Shares of STRW stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
