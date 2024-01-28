Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of STRW stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

