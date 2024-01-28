S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,222.16

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,222.16 ($28.24) and traded as low as GBX 2,060 ($26.18). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.18), with a volume of 1,137 shares changing hands.

S&U Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £250.29 million, a P/E ratio of 762.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 47.78 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,222.10.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($28.02), for a total value of £143,325 ($182,115.63). 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

