Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.