Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$74.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$69.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.28. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.