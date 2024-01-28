SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.10. 175,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 383,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $676.09 million and a P/E ratio of -43.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

