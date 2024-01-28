Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

