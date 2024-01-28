Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $4.84 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

