S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.56 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter worth $3,618,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

