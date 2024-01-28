Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $528.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

