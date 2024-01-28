Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $38.79 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

