Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

