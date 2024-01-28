T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

