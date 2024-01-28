Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $104.13 and a 52-week high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,925,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,389,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

