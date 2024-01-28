TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $143.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $144.48 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

