Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $418.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.