Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $56.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $47.06 on Friday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

