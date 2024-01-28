Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

