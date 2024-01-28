Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBNK. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

