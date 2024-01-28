Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from KGI Securities

KGI Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $213.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $309.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

