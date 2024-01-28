Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $193.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $227.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

