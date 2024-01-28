Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

TSLA stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

