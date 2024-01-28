Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

