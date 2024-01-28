Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $255.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

