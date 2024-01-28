Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

