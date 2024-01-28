Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

